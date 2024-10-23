Categories Earnings, Health Care
Earnings Summary: Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) reports Q3 2024 results
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) on Wednesday reported financial results for the third quarter of 2024. The company also issued full-year guidance.
- Third-quarter revenue increased modestly to $10.60 billion from $10.57 billion in the comparable period last year
- Earnings, on a reported basis, declined to $4.25 in the September quarter from $4.42 in the year-ago quarter
- On an adjusted basis, Q3 earnings dropped to $5.28 per share from $5.69 per share in the third quarter of 2023
- Operating income for the third quarter was $1.84 billion, compared to $1.86 billion in the year-ago quarter
- The company raised its full-year EPS guidance to the range of $21.35 to $22.07 from the previous guidance of $21.29 to $22.07
- It continues to expect fiscal 2024 revenue to be between $42.4 billion and $43.3 billion
