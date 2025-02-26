Earnings Summary: TJX Companies reports higher comparable sales for Q4 2025

TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX), an off-price apparel and home fashion retailer, on Wednesday announced sales and operating results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.
- Fourth quarter comparable store sales increased 5% year-over-year, driven by an increase in customer transactions
- The company’s pretax profit margin was 11.6% in Q4, up 0.4 percentage points from last year’s pretax profit margin of 11.2%
- Gross profit margin for the quarter was 30.5%, up 0.7 percentage points from 29.8% reported in Q4 2024
- Net sales remained broadly unchanged at $16.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025
- Net income was $1.4 billion and earnings per share were $1.23 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.4 billion or $1.22 per share last year
- For fiscal 2026, the company expects consolidated comparable store sales growth of 2-3%
- Full-year pretax profit margin is expected to be in the range of 11.3% to 11.4%
- For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the management forecasts consolidated comparable store sales growth of 2-3%
