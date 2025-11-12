Categories Earnings, Other Industries
Earnings Summary: TransDigm Q4 sales and adj. earnings grow in double digits
TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG), a leading manufacturer and supplier of aircraft components, reported an increase in net sales and adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025
- Fourth-quarter net sales increased 12% to $2.44 billion from $2.19 billion in the previous year’s fourth quarter
- Organic sales growth, as a percentage of net sales, was 10.8% during the three months
- At $609 million, fourth-quarter net income was up 30% from the prior year’s quarter
- On a per-share basis, September-quarter earnings climbed 34% year-over-year to $7.75
- Adjusted earnings per share rose 10% to $10.82 from $9.83 in the prior-year quarter
- EBITDA was $1.32 billion in the fourth quarter, up 15% from $1.15 billion reported in Q4 2024
- EBITDA margin came in at 54.2% in the fourth quarter, up 1.6% from the year-ago quarter
- In fiscal 2025, TransDigm repurchased around 400 thousand shares for a total amount of about $0.5 billion
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
DIS Earnings: All you need to know about Walt Disney’s Q4 2025 earnings results
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) reported its fourth quarter 2025 earnings results today. Revenues of $22.5 billion were comparable to the year-ago quarter. Net income attributable to The Walt
Cisco (CSCO) reports higher Q1 revenue and earnings; results beat estimates
Network gear maker Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) on Wednesday announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, reporting higher revenue and profit. Earnings, on an adjusted basis,
Advantage of CERo’s CER receptor lies in native human protein-based antigen binding: CEO
CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering engineered T cell immunotherapies to combat cancer, with a focus on hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. In an email conversation with