Categories Earnings, Technology
Earnings Summary: Waters Corporation (WAT) reports Q3 2023 financial results
Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT), a provider of analytical instruments and software, Wednesday reported financial results for the third quarter of 2023.
- Third-quarter sales edged up to $712 million as reported, and declined 4% in organic constant currency
- Net income decreased to $134.6 million or $2.27 per share in Q3 from $156 million or $2.60 per share last year
- Operating income was $179.4 million in the September quarter, down from $192.0 million reported in Q3 2022
- The company expects full-year organic constant currency sales to decline in the range of 2% to 1%
- It is looking for adjusted earnings between $11.65 per share and $11.75 per share for fiscal 2023
- In the fourth quarter, organic constant currency sales are expected to decline in the range of 8% to 5%
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Biogen (BIIB) Q3 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Total revenue rose 1% year-over-year to $2.53 billion. Revenues grew 3% in constant currency. Net loss attributable to Biogen
EBAY Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from eBay’s Q3 2023 financial results
eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Revenue was $2.5 billion, up 5% on both a reported and FX-neutral basis. GAAP net income was $1.3 billion,
Gilead Sciences reports Q3 earnings. Here’s everything you need to know
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD), a leading research-based biopharmaceutical company, on Tuesday reported financial results for the third quarter of 2023. Revenues came in at $7.05 billion in the September