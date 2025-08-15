Earnings Summary: Weibo reports higher Q2 revenue and profit

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB, a leading social media company in China, has reported higher revenue and adjusted earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2025.
- Second-quarter revenues increased 2% year-over-year to US$444.8 million; on a constant currency basis, growth was 1%
- Advertising and marketing revenues rose 2% annually to US$383.4 million during the three months
- At US$61.4 million, value-added services revenues were down 2% in Q2, compared to last year
- Net income attributable to shareholders was US$125.7 million or US$0.48 per share, vs. US$111.9 million or US$0.43 in Q2 2024
- On an adjusted basis, Q2 net income rose to US$143.2 million or US$0.54 per share from US$126.3 million or US$0.48 per share last year
- Q2 income from operations rose 8% YoY to US$145.6 million, representing an operating margin of 33%
- The company had 588 million monthly active users in June 2025; average daily active users were 261 million
