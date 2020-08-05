Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) Wednesday said its second-quarter revenues surged 84% and exceeded the consensus estimate. The home décor company reported a profit for the quarter, compared to a loss last year. The stock moved up soon after the announcement and traded at an all-time high.
Total revenues increased 84% annually to $4.3 billion during the three-month period. Consequently, the company turned to a profit of $3.13 per share, on an adjusted basis, from a loss of $1.35 per share last year.
Unadjusted profit was $273.9 million or $2.54 per share, compared to a loss of $181.9 million or $1.98 per share in the second quarter of 2019. Both earnings and revenues topped expectations.
At the end of the quarter, the company had 25.98 million active customers, up 46% from the same period of last year. Meanwhile, net revenue per active customer dropped 1.6% to $440.
“We experienced unprecedented demand in Q2 and saw record numbers of new and repeat customers choose Wayfair. Our proprietary logistics network, strong supplier partnerships, and nimble and dedicated team of more than 16,000 employees enabled Wayfair to consistently serve our customers at a time they needed us most, both in North America and Europe,” said Wayfair’s CEO Niraj Shah.
Looking forward to listening to management/analysts’ comments on Q2 results? Stay tuned here for Wayfair’s Q2 2020 earnings call transcript
Shares of the company rose about 3% on Wednesday morning immediately after the announcement, after closing the previous session higher. The value more than doubled in the past twelve months and reached an all-time high this week.
Most Popular
Microchip Technology (MCHP) Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) today announced its first quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2020. Net income for the second quarter 2021 was $123.6 billion, or $0.48
Beyond Meat (BYND) reports in-line earnings in Q2; tops revenue targets
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) reported second quarter 2020 loss of 2 cents per share on an adjusted basis, which came in line with the market's view. Revenue of $113 million,
Infographic: How Activision Blizzard (ATVI) played Q2
Activision Blizzard (Nasdaq: ATVI) announced second-quarter financial results after the regular trading hours on Tuesday. The second-quarter results were better than what the street had anticipated. ATVI shares fell 2%