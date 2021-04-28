Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
EBAY Earnings: All you need to know about eBay Inc. Q1 2021 results
eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) today reported its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021.
Net income for the first quarter was $569 million, or $0.82 per share, compared to net income of $431 million, or $0.57 per share in the first quarter of 2020.
Net revenues increased 42% to $3.02 billion.
Shares down nearly 6% during the after hours following the earnings announcement.
