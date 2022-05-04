Categories AlphaGraphs, Retail
EBAY Earnings: All you need to know about eBay’s Q1 2022 earnings results
eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Revenue decreased 6% YoY to $2.5 billion.
GAAP net loss from continuing operations was $1.3 billion, or $2.28 per share, compared to a net income of $568 million, or $0.82 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted EPS fell 2% to $1.05.
For the full year of 2022, revenues are expected to be $9.6-9.9 billion and adjusted EPS is expected to be $3.90-4.10.
Prior performance
