BAC Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Bank of America’s Q2 2023 financial results
Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Revenue, net of interest expense, increased 11% to $25.2 billion from the same period a year ago.
Net income rose 19% year-over-year to $7.4 billion, or $0.88 per share.
Both revenue and earnings beat expectations.
Average loan and lease balances rose 3% YoY to $1 trillion while average deposit balances declined 7% to $1.9 trillion.
