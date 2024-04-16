BAC Earnings: All you need to know about Bank of America’s Q1 2024 earnings results

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) reported its first quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Total revenue decreased 2% year-over-year to $25.8 billion.

Net income was $6.7 billion, or $0.76 per share, compared to $8.2 billion, or $0.94 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.83.

Revenue and earnings beat expectations.

The company returned $4.4 billion to shareholders through common stock dividends and share repurchases.

Prior performance