T Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from AT&T’s Q3 2023 financial results
AT&T (NYSE: T) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Total operating revenues rose 1% year-over-year to $30.4 billion.
Net income attributable to common stock decreased 42% to $3.4 billion while EPS fell 40% to $0.48. Adjusted EPS fell 5.9% to $0.64.
Both revenue and earnings beat expectations, sending the stock up more than 4% in premarket hours on Thursday.
Consumer broadband revenues rose 9.8% while mobility service revenues were up 3.7% in Q3.
The company surpassed 8 million AT&T Fiber subscribers during the quarter.
Prior performance
