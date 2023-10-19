T Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from AT&T’s Q3 2023 financial results

AT&T (NYSE: T) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total operating revenues rose 1% year-over-year to $30.4 billion.

Net income attributable to common stock decreased 42% to $3.4 billion while EPS fell 40% to $0.48. Adjusted EPS fell 5.9% to $0.64.

Both revenue and earnings beat expectations, sending the stock up more than 4% in premarket hours on Thursday.

Consumer broadband revenues rose 9.8% while mobility service revenues were up 3.7% in Q3.

The company surpassed 8 million AT&T Fiber subscribers during the quarter.

Prior performance