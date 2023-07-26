Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
T Earnings: All you need to know about AT&T’s Q2 2023 earnings results
AT&T (NYSE: T) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Revenues inched up by 0.9% to $29.9 billion compared to the same period a year ago.
Net income attributable to common stock grew 8% to $4.4 billion, or $0.61 per share, versus last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.63.
Both revenue and earnings beat expectations.
Total wireless net adds in Mobility were 6.2 million in the quarter while FirstNet connections reached more than 5 million.
The stock gained 2% in premarket hours on Wednesday following the earnings report.
Prior performance
Most Popular
BA Earnings: Highlights of Boeing’s Q2 2023 financial results
The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) on Wednesday announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023, reporting a wider net loss, on an adjusted basis. Revenues grew 18%. Core loss,
Coca-Cola (KO) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net revenues grew 6% to $12 billion compared to the same period a year ago. Organic revenues grew
Earnings: Here’s everything you need to know about Microsoft’s Q4 results
Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) on Tuesday reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023. The tech giant's cloud business continued to expand during the period. The company reported fourth-quarter