T Earnings: All you need to know about AT&T’s Q2 2023 earnings results

AT&T (NYSE: T) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Revenues inched up by 0.9% to $29.9 billion compared to the same period a year ago.

Net income attributable to common stock grew 8% to $4.4 billion, or $0.61 per share, versus last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.63.

Both revenue and earnings beat expectations.

Total wireless net adds in Mobility were 6.2 million in the quarter while FirstNet connections reached more than 5 million.

The stock gained 2% in premarket hours on Wednesday following the earnings report.

