T Earnings: All you need to know about AT&T’s Q1 2024 earnings results

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) reported its first quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Revenues dipped slightly to $30 billion from $30.1 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Net income attributable to common stock was $3.4 billion versus $4.2 billion last year. EPS was $0.47 versus $0.57 last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.55.

Revenue and earnings beat estimates allowing the stock to gain over 4% in premarket hours on Wednesday.

For the full year of 2024, the company expects adjusted EPS of $2.15-2.25.

