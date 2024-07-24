Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
T Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from AT&T’s Q2 2024 financial results
AT&T (NYSE:T) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Revenues dipped slightly to $29.8 billion from $29.9 billion in the year-ago quarter.
Net income attributable to common stock was $3.5 billion, or $0.49 per share, compared to $4.4 billion, or $0.61 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.57.
Earnings came in line with estimates while revenue fell short of expectations.
For the full year of 2024, AT&T expects adjusted EPS of $2.15-2.25.
The stock gained over 2% in premarket hours on Wednesday.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Lamb Weston (LW) Q4 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales declined 5% year-over-year to $1.61 billion. Net income decreased 74% to $130 million, or
Visa (V) reports double-digit growth in Q3 revenue, profit
Credit card giant Visa (NYSE: V) has reported strong revenue and earnings growth for the third quarter of 2024, reflecting a sharp increase in payment volume and cross-border volume. Adjusted
Tesla (TSLA) Q2 earnings drop and miss estimates; revenue rises
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) announced results for the second quarter of 2024, reporting a decrease in adjusted earnings. The bottom line also fell short of analysts' estimates. The electric car