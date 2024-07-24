T Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from AT&T’s Q2 2024 financial results

AT&T (NYSE:T) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Revenues dipped slightly to $29.8 billion from $29.9 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Net income attributable to common stock was $3.5 billion, or $0.49 per share, compared to $4.4 billion, or $0.61 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.57.

Earnings came in line with estimates while revenue fell short of expectations.

For the full year of 2024, AT&T expects adjusted EPS of $2.15-2.25.

The stock gained over 2% in premarket hours on Wednesday.

Prior performance