T Earnings: All you need to know about AT&T’s Q4 2023 earnings results

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total operating revenues increased 2.2% year-over-year to $32 billion.

Net income attributable to common stock was $2.1 billion, or $0.30 per share, compared to a net loss of $23.5 billion, or $3.20 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.54.

Revenues beat estimates but earnings fell short, causing the stock to fall over 2% in premarket hours on Wednesday.

For the full year of 2024, the company expects to deliver adjusted EPS of $2.15-2.25.

Prior performance