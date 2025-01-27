T Earnings: All you need to know about AT&T’s Q4 2024 earnings results

AT&T (NYSE:T) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Revenues totaled $32.3 billion, up 0.9% from the year-ago quarter, driven by higher Mobility service and equipment revenues and Consumer Wireline revenues, partially offset by declines in Business Wireline and Mexico.

Net income attributable to common stock was $4 billion, or $0.56 per share, compared to $2.1 billion, or $0.30 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.54, consistent with the year-ago quarter.

Revenue and earnings beat estimates.

For the full year of 2025, AT&T expects consolidated service revenue growth in the low-single-digit range. Adjusted EPS, excluding DIRECTV, is expected to be $1.97-2.07.

The stock gained over 5% on Monday.

Prior performance