T Earnings: All you need to know about AT&T’s Q3 2024 earnings results
AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Revenues totaled $30.2 billion versus $30.4 billion in the year-ago quarter.
Net loss attributable to common stock was $226 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to net income of $3.4 billion, or $0.48 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted EPS was $0.60.
For the full year of 2024, AT&T expects adjusted EPS of $2.15-2.25.
(This story will be updated shortly with an infographic)
