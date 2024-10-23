Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials

T Earnings: All you need to know about AT&T’s Q3 2024 earnings results

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Revenues totaled $30.2 billion versus $30.4 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Net loss attributable to common stock was $226 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to net income of $3.4 billion, or $0.48 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted EPS was $0.60.

For the full year of 2024, AT&T expects adjusted EPS of $2.15-2.25.

(This story will be updated shortly with an infographic)

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

Philip Morris (PM) gains on Q3 earnings beat and full-year guidance hike

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) gained over 9% on Tuesday after the company delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the third quarter of 2024 and raised its guidance

GM Earnings: General Motors reports higher sales and profit for Q3 2024

Automaker General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) reported a double-digit increase in sales and adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2024. Revenue increased 10.5% year-over-year to $48.8 billion in the

Key metrics from Kimberly-Clark’s (KMB) Q3 2024 earnings results

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) reported third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales of $5 billion were down 4% year-over-year. Organic sales grew 1%. Net income attributable to Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Tags

Telecom Services

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top