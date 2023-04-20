Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
T Earnings: All you need to know about AT&T’s Q1 2023 earnings results
AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) reported its first quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Revenues inched up 1.4% to $30.1 billion from the year-ago quarter, driven mainly by higher Mobility, Mexico and Consumer Wireline revenues, which were partly offset by lower Business Wireline revenues.
Net income attributable to common stock dropped 12.3% year-over-year to $4.17 billion, or $0.57 per share. Adjusted EPS was $0.60.
The company said it remains on track to achieve its $6 billion-plus run-rate cost savings target before the end of the year.
