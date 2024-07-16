BAC Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Bank of America’s Q2 2024 financial results

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Revenue, net of interest expense, of $25.4 billion increased 1% from the prior-year period, reflecting higher asset management and investment banking fees, as well as sales and trading revenue, and lower net interest income (NII).

Net income was $6.9 billion, or $0.83 per share, compared to $7.4 billion, or $0.88 per share last year.

Revenue and earnings beat expectations.

During the quarter, the company returned $5.4 billion to shareholders through $1.9 billion in dividends and $3.5 billion in share repurchases.

The stock rose over 1% in premarket hours on Tuesday.

Prior performance