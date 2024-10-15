Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
Key highlights from Bank of America’s (BAC) Q3 2024 earnings results
Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Total revenue, net of interest expense, increased slightly to $25.3 billion from $25.2 billion in the same period a year ago.
Net income was $6.9 billion, or $0.81 per share, compared to $7.8 billion, or $0.90 per share, last year.
Average deposits increased 2% to $1.92 trillion while average loans and leases increased 1% to $1.06 trillion.
Prior performance
