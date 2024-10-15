Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance

Key highlights from Bank of America’s (BAC) Q3 2024 earnings results

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Total revenue, net of interest expense, increased slightly to $25.3 billion from $25.2 billion in the same period a year ago.

Net income was $6.9 billion, or $0.81 per share, compared to $7.8 billion, or $0.90 per share, last year.

Average deposits increased 2% to $1.92 trillion while average loans and leases increased 1% to $1.06 trillion.

Prior performance

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

Infographic: How Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) performed in Q4 2024

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) reported fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Sales increased 6% year-over-year to $37.5 billion. Sales grew 6.1% on a constant currency basis. Net loss

GS Earnings: Highlights of Goldman Sachs Group’s Q3 2024 report

Financial services giant The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) on Tuesday reported an increase in revenues and earnings for the third quarter of 2024. Third-quarter net revenues increased to

BK Earnings: Bank of New York Mellon Q3 2024 earnings climb on higher revenues

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) on Friday said its adjusted earnings increased in the third quarter of 2024. The financial service provider's assets under management and

Tags

investment bankingMost Read

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top