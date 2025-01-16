Key highlights from Bank of America’s (BAC) Q4 2024 earnings results

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Revenue, net of interest expense, was $25.3 billion, up 15% year-over-year.

Net income was $6.7 billion, or $0.82 per share, compared to $3.1 billion, or $0.35 per share, last year.

Revenue and earnings surpassed projections.

Net interest income (NII) was $14.4 billion, up 3% from last year. Non-interest income was $10.9 billion, up 36% YoY. Non-interest expense of $16.8 billion was down 5% YoY.

The company returned $5.5 billion to shareholders through $2 billion in dividends and $3.5 billion in share repurchases.

Prior performance