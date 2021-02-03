Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
eBay (EBAY) Q4 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
E-commerce giant eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) reported higher earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020.
Revenue was reported at $2.9 billion beating the analyst’s estimate.
Net income was $845 million or $1.12 per share in the December-quarter, compared to $556 million or $0.58 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Adjusted earnings advanced to $0.86 per share in the latest quarter from $0.66 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020.
The share closed at $58.04 on Wednesday evening with a growth of almost 2%
