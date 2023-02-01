Electronic Arts (EA) Earnings: 3Q23 Key Numbers

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) reported total net revenue of $1.88 billion for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $1.78 billion in the same period a year ago.

Net income was $204 million, or $0.73 per share, compared to $66 million, or $0.23 per share, in the year-ago period.

Total net bookings were $2.34 billion.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, net revenue is expected to be $1.70-1.80 billion and net bookings is expected to be $1.67-1.77 billion.

Prior performance