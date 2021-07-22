Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries
Infographic: American Airlines (AAL) Q2 2021 performance
Aviation company American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 today.
Revenues totaled $7.5 billion compared to $1.6 billion in the same period a year ago.
GAAP net profit was $19 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to a net loss of $2.06 billion, or $4.82 per share, last year. The adjusted loss per share was $1.69.
