Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
AAL Earnings: All you need to know about American Airlines’ Q3 2023 earnings results
American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Total operating revenues remained relatively unchanged compared to the prior-year period at $13.5 billion.
Net loss amounted to $545 million, or $0.83 per share, compared to a net income of $483 million, or $0.69 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.38.
The company expects adjusted operating margin to be 2-4% in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
ALK Earnings: Alaska Air Group Q3 adj. profit drops; revenues flat
Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) reported a double-digit decline in adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2023 when the airline company's revenues remained unchanged year-over-year. Net income, adjusted for one-off
Philip Morris (PM) Q3 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net revenues increased 13.8% to $9.1 billion compared to the same period a year ago. Organic revenue
T Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from AT&T’s Q3 2023 financial results
AT&T (NYSE: T) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Total operating revenues rose 1% year-over-year to $30.4 billion. Net income attributable to common stock decreased 42% to $3.4 billion