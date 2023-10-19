AAL Earnings: All you need to know about American Airlines’ Q3 2023 earnings results

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total operating revenues remained relatively unchanged compared to the prior-year period at $13.5 billion.

Net loss amounted to $545 million, or $0.83 per share, compared to a net income of $483 million, or $0.69 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.38.

The company expects adjusted operating margin to be 2-4% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

