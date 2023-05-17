Key highlights from TJX Companies’ (TJX) Q1 2024 earnings results

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net sales were $11.8 billion, up 3% year-over-year. Comp store sales increased 3%.

Net income was $891 million, or $0.76 per share, compared to $587 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.

For the second quarter of 2023, the company expects EPS to be $0.72-0.75.

Prior performance