Key highlights from TJX Companies’ (TJX) Q1 2024 earnings results
The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Net sales were $11.8 billion, up 3% year-over-year. Comp store sales increased 3%.
Net income was $891 million, or $0.76 per share, compared to $587 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.
For the second quarter of 2023, the company expects EPS to be $0.72-0.75.
Prior performance
