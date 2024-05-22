Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
TJX Companies reports strong earnings growth for Q1 2025; revenue up 6%
The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) Wednesday reported a double-digit increase in net income for the first quarter of 2025 when the fashion retailer’s net sales grew 6%.
First-quarter sales increased to $12.48 billion from $ 11.78 billion in the corresponding period last year. Overall comp store sales increased 3%, driven by continued growth in customer transactions.
As a result, Q1 net income rose to $1.07 billion or $0.93 per share in the April quarter from $891 million or $0.76 per share in the prior-year period. For the second quarter of 2025, the company expects total comparable store sales to be up 2%-3%.
“The second quarter is off to a good start and we see numerous opportunities for our business for the balance of the year that we plan to pursue. Longer term, we are excited about the potential we see to drive customer transactions and sales, capture additional market share, and increase the profitability of TJX,” said TJX’s CEO Ernie Herrman.
Prior Performance
