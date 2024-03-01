Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
TJX Companies (TJX) Q4 2024 profit jumps on strong revenue growth
The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) has reported a double-digit increase in net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 when the fashion retailer’s net sales grew 13%.
Fourth-quarter sales increased to $16.41 billion from $ 14.52 billion in the corresponding period of last year. Overall comp store sales increased 5%, driven by strong customer traffic.
As a result, net income rose to $1.40 billion or $1.22 per share in the January quarter from $1.04 billion or $0.89 per share in the prior-year period. For the first quarter of 2025, the company expects total comparable store sales to be up 2%-3%.
“We had a very strong finish to 2023 and start the new year in a position of strength with the first quarter off to a good start. We are energized and laser-focused on capitalizing on our opportunities for the year ahead and, as always, we’ll strive to beat our plans. Longer term, we are excited about the potential we see to strategically grow our business, capture additional market share, and increase the profitability of our Company,” said TJX’s CEO Ernie Herrman.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
HPE Earnings: Hewlett Packard Q1 2024 profit drops but beats Street view
Information technology solutions provider Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) on Thursday reported lower earnings and revenues for the first quarter of 2024. Earnings, however, exceeded analysts’ forecasts. First-quarter profit, excluding
After entering FY24 on a high note, Costco is all set to report Q2 results
Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) stands out in the retail space for its unique business model that enables the warehouse behemoth to grow store traffic and market share constantly. Currently,
Hormel (HRL) expects continued momentum from its foodservice business in FY2024
Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) soared over 13% on Thursday after the company delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the first quarter of 2024 and reaffirmed its outlook for