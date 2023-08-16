Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
TJX Companies (TJX) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Net sales were $12.8 billion, up 8% year-over-year. Comp store sales increased 6%.
Net income was $989 million, or $0.85 per share, compared to $810 million, or $0.69 per share, last year.
For the third quarter of 2024, the company expects comparable store sales to be up 3-4%, and EPS to range between $0.95-0.98.
Prior performance
Most Popular
TGT Earnings: All you need to know about Target’s Q2 2023 earnings results
Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Total revenue was $24.8 billion, down 4.9% from the same period a year ago. Comparable sales declined 5.4%. Net
Earnings: All you need to know about Agilent Technologies’ Q3 2023 results
Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) on Tuesday reported mixed results for the third quarter of 2023 when the medical device company's adjusted earnings increased despite a drop in revenues. The Santa
Walmart (WMT) to report Q2 results on Thursday. Here’s what to expect
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) has been focused on expanding its e-commerce capabilities lately, in order to better align the business with customers’ changing shopping patterns. The strategy has helped it