TJX Companies (TJX) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net sales were $12.8 billion, up 8% year-over-year. Comp store sales increased 6%.

Net income was $989 million, or $0.85 per share, compared to $810 million, or $0.69 per share, last year.

For the third quarter of 2024, the company expects comparable store sales to be up 3-4%, and EPS to range between $0.95-0.98.

Prior performance

