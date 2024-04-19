Categories Analysis, Industrials
What to look for when American Airlines (AAL) reports Q1 2024 earnings results
The company forecasts capacity to be up 6.5-8.5% YoY in Q1 2024
Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) rose 1% on Friday. The stock has gained over 3% over the past three months. The airline is scheduled to report its first quarter 2024 earnings results on Thursday, April 25, before markets open. Here’s a look at what to expect from the earnings report:
Revenue
Analysts are projecting revenues of $12.6 billion for AAL in Q1 2024, which would represent a growth of over 3% from the same quarter a year ago. In the fourth quarter of 2023, total operating revenues dipped 1% year-over-year to $13 billion.
Earnings
American Airlines expects its adjusted loss per share for Q1 2024 to come at the low end of its prior range of $0.15-0.35. Analysts are forecasting a loss of $0.29 per share for the first quarter, which compares to adjusted EPS of $0.05 reported in the year-ago period. In Q4 2023, adjusted EPS was $0.29.
Points to note
The strong demand for air travel, especially the momentum in business travel, is likely to have helped American Airlines in the first quarter. Last quarter, passenger revenues were down 1% YoY. Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) was down 6% YoY in Q4. For the first quarter, AAL expects TRASM to be down 3.5-5.5% YoY.
The company forecasts capacity to be up 6.5-8.5% YoY in Q1 2024. Capacity was up nearly 6% in Q4 2023. Cost per available seat mile, excluding fuel and net special items, or CASM-ex, is expected to be up 2-4% YoY in Q1 2024. Average fuel price per gallon is expected to range between $2.80-2.90 in Q1.
The airline’s AAdvantage travel rewards program is another positive point as it continues to see strength among small and medium-sized businesses. Last year, two-thirds of AAL’s revenue came from AAdvantage customers. These customers also account of 70% of the company’s upsell loyalty and partnership revenue.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
PG Earnings: Procter & Gamble Q3 profit climbs, beats estimates
Consumer goods behemoth The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) announced financial results for the third quarter of 2024, reporting a double-digit growth in net profit. Sales rose modestly. Core
AXP Earnings: All you need to know about American Express’ Q1 2024 earnings results
American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) reported its first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Consolidated total revenues, net of interest expense, increased 11% year-over-year to $15.8 billion, driven mainly by higher
Netflix (NFLX) Q1 2024 profit tops expectations; adds 9.3Mln subscribers
Streaming giant Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) Thursday reported a sharp increase in net profit for the first quarter of 2024. Revenues were up 15% year-over-year. Both numbers exceeded Wall Street's