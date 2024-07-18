Categories Analysis, Industrials
What to expect when American Airlines (AAL) reports Q2 2024 earnings results
American Airlines has guided for adjusted EPS of $1.00-1.15 in Q2 2024
Shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) were down over 1% on Thursday. The stock has dropped 22% over the past three months. The airline is scheduled to report its second quarter 2024 earnings results on Thursday, July 25, before markets open. Here’s a look at what to expect from the earnings report:
Revenue
Analysts are projecting revenue of $14.4 billion for American Airlines in Q2 2024, which would represent a growth of 2% over the same period a year ago. In the first quarter of 2024, operating revenues increased 3% year-over-year to $12.6 billion.
Earnings
American Airlines has guided for adjusted EPS of $1.00-1.15 in Q2 2024. Analysts are predicting EPS of $1.06. This compares to adjusted EPS of $1.92 reported in Q2 2023. In Q1 2024, the company reported an adjusted loss of $0.34 per share.
Points to note
American Airlines expects its total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to decrease 5-6% year-over-year in Q2 2024. In Q1 2024, TRASM decreased by nearly 5% YoY. The company expects its capacity to increase 7-9% in Q2.
Last quarter, the top line benefited from a recovery in business travel. In addition, strength in premium content and Advantage customers also benefited the company’s results. In Q1, premium content comprised 61% of total revenue and grew 17% YoY. Advantage customers account for 72% of premium content revenue. The airline continues to invest in its premium customer experience.
American expects adjusted operating margin to range between 8.5-10.5% in Q2. Last quarter, adjusted operating margin was 0.6%.
Cost per available seat mile, excluding fuel and special items, or CASM-ex, is expected to be flat to up 1% YoY in Q2. Average fuel price per gallon is expected to be $2.70-2.80. In Q1, CASM-ex was up 2.3%.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales increased 4% year-over-year to $10.4 billion. Net earnings decreased 5% to $1.3 billion, or $0.74 per share,
Key highlights from Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) Q2 2024 earnings results
Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total revenues increased 7.1% year-over-year to $1.09 billion. Net income increased 29.8% to $142 million and EPS grew
United Airlines (UAL) Q2 adj. earnings drop but beat estimates; revenue up 6%
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UAL) reported a decline in adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2024 when the company's revenues increased year-over-year. The bottom line came in above