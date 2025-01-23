Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Key metrics from American Airlines’ (AAL) Q4 2024 earnings results
American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Total operating revenues increased 4.6% year-over-year to $13.66 billion.
Net income was $590 million, or $0.84 per share, compared to $19 million, or $0.03 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.86.
Based on present demand trends, the current fuel price forecast and excluding the impact of special items, the company expects first-quarter 2025 adjusted loss per share to be between $0.20 and $0.40.
AAL expects full-year 2025 adjusted EPS to be $1.70-2.70.
Prior performance
