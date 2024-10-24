Infographic: How American Airlines (AAL) performed in Q3 2024

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Total operating revenues inched up 1.2% year-over-year to $13.6 billion.

Net loss was $149 million, or $0.23 per share, compared to a loss of $545 million, or $0.83 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.30.

The company expects adjusted EPS for the fourth quarter of 2024 to be $0.25-0.50. Full-year 2024 adjusted EPS is expected to be $1.35-1.60.

