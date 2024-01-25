Infographic: Key highlights from American Airlines’ (AAL) Q4 2023 earnings results

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total operating revenues dropped 1% year-over-year to $13.1 billion.

Net income decreased 98% to $19 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.29.

For the first quarter of 2024, the company expects adjusted loss per share of $0.15-0.35. For full-year 2024, adjusted EPS is expected to be $2.25-3.25.

