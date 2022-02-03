Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Earnings: 4Q21 Key Numbers

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) reported revenue of $7.9 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021, up 8% year-over-year.

Reported net income decreased 18% to $1.72 billion, or $1.90 per share, compared to last year.

Adjusted net income increased 8% to $2.2 billion while adjusted EPS rose 8% to $2.49.

For the full year of 2021, adjusted EPS is estimated to be $8.50-8.65.

Tags

Healthcarepharma stockspharmaceuticals

