Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Estee Lauder Companies Q4 adj. earnings decline on lower sales
The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) on Wednesday announced financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, reporting a decline in sales and adjusted earnings.
Fourth-quarter net sales decreased 12% to $3.41 billion from $3.87 billion in the year-ago quarter. Organic sales declined 13% during the three months.
Earnings, on an adjusted basis, dropped to $0.09 per share in the June quarter from $0.64 per share in Q4 2024. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a net loss of $546 million or $1.51 per share for Q4, compared to a loss of $284 million or $0.79 per share last year.
For fiscal 2026, Estee Lauder expects earnings per share to be in the range of $1.63-1.87, and adjusted earnings per share to be between $1.90 and $2.10.
Stéphane de La Faverie, the company’s CEO, said, “Despite continued volatility in the external environment, we embarked on fiscal 2026 with signs of momentum and confidence in our outlook to deliver organic sales growth this year after three years of declines and to begin rebuilding operating profitability in pursuit of a solid double-digit adjusted operating margin over the next few years.”
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
LOW Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Lowe’s Q2 2025 financial results
Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today. Total sales rose to $24 billion from $23.6 billion in the prior-year quarter. Comparable sales increased 1.1%.
TGT Earnings: All you need to know about Target’s Q2 2025 earnings results
Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today. Net sales were $25.2 billion, down slightly versus the year-ago period. Comparable sales decreased 1.9%. Net earnings of $935
IPO News: Picard Medical files for US IPO amid growth push
After a modest start to the year, IPO activity gained momentum in the second quarter, despite lingering macro headwinds and policy uncertainty. Technology and healthcare companies continue to dominate the