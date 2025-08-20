Estee Lauder Companies Q4 adj. earnings decline on lower sales

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) on Wednesday announced financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, reporting a decline in sales and adjusted earnings.

Fourth-quarter net sales decreased 12% to $3.41 billion from $3.87 billion in the year-ago quarter. Organic sales declined 13% during the three months.

Earnings, on an adjusted basis, dropped to $0.09 per share in the June quarter from $0.64 per share in Q4 2024. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a net loss of $546 million or $1.51 per share for Q4, compared to a loss of $284 million or $0.79 per share last year.

For fiscal 2026, Estee Lauder expects earnings per share to be in the range of $1.63-1.87, and adjusted earnings per share to be between $1.90 and $2.10.

Stéphane de La Faverie, the company’s CEO, said, “Despite continued volatility in the external environment, we embarked on fiscal 2026 with signs of momentum and confidence in our outlook to deliver organic sales growth this year after three years of declines and to begin rebuilding operating profitability in pursuit of a solid double-digit adjusted operating margin over the next few years.”

Prior Performance