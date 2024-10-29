Everything you need to know about Advanced Micro Devices’ Q3 earnings

Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) reported an increase in revenue and adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2024.

Third-quarter earnings, on an adjusted basis, rose to $0.92 per share from $0.70 per share in the corresponding period last year. Earnings topped expectations. On a reported basis, net income was $771 million or $0.47 per share in Q3, compared to $299 million or $0.18 per share in the prior-year period.

Revenues increased to $6.82 billion in the September quarter from $5.8 billion in the comparable period of fiscal 2023, as the recovery in chip demand continued.

Prior Performance