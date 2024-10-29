Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Everything you need to know about Advanced Micro Devices’ Q3 earnings
Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) reported an increase in revenue and adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2024.
Third-quarter earnings, on an adjusted basis, rose to $0.92 per share from $0.70 per share in the corresponding period last year. Earnings topped expectations. On a reported basis, net income was $771 million or $0.47 per share in Q3, compared to $299 million or $0.18 per share in the prior-year period.
Revenues increased to $6.82 billion in the September quarter from $5.8 billion in the comparable period of fiscal 2023, as the recovery in chip demand continued.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
GOOGL Earnings: All you need to know about Alphabet’s Q3 2024 earnings results
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Consolidated revenues increased 15% year-over-year to $88.3 billion. Revenues grew 16% in constant currency. Net income increased
MCD Earnings: McDonald’s Q3 2024 revenues and adj. profit beat estimates
Fast-food chain McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) Tuesday reported a modest increase in sales and adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2024. The numbers also came in above estimates. The
PFE Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Pfizer’s Q3 2024 financial results
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Revenues increased 31% year-over-year to $17.7 billion. Revenues increased 32% operationally. Net income was $4.46 billion, or $0.78