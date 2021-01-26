F5 Networks (FFIV) Q4 Earnings: Key highlights from the report

F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) reported financial results for its first quarter of 2021.

The company reported revenue of $625 million showing a growth of 10% compared to the previous year.

GAAP net income was recorded at $88 million, compared to the fiscal year 2019 of $99 million.

GAAP earnings per share decreased to $1.41 from $1.62 and non-GAAP earnings per share reported at $2.59 compared to the analyst’s estimate of $2.46.

FFIV stock rose about 1% in the after-market session on Monday.