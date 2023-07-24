Categories Earnings, Technology

Earnings: A snapshot of F5’s (FFIV) Q3 2023 financial report

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV), a multi-cloud application services and security company, on Monday announced financial results for the third quarter of 2023.

  • Third-quarter revenue grew 4% to $703 million from $674 million in the same period of fiscal year 2022
  • Global services revenue moved up 8% and product revenue rose 1% in the June quarter, reflecting a 5% systems revenue growth
  • Net income, on a reported basis, was $89 million or $1.48 per share in Q3, compared to $83 million or $1.37 per share in the third quarter of 2022
  • Third quarter adjusted profit increased to $194 million or $3.21 per share from $155 million or $2.57 per share last year
  • Gross profit came in at $561 million during the three-month period, representing a gross margin of 79.8%
  • For the fourth quarter, the company expects to deliver revenue in the range of $690 million to $710 million
  • The management is looking for adjusted earnings in the range of $3.15 per share to $3.27 per share in Q4

