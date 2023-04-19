Earnings: A snapshot F5’s (FFIV) Q2 2023 financial report

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV), a multi-cloud application services and security company, on Wednesday announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023.
- Second-quarter GAAP net income was $81 million or $1.34 per share, compared to $56 million or $0.92 per share last year
- Revenue grew 11% to $703 million from $634 million in the second quarter of 2022
- Non-GAAP net income was $154 million or $2.53 per share, compared to $131 million or $2.13 per share last year
- For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, F5 expects to deliver revenue in the range of $690 million to $710 million
- Third-quarter non-GAAP earnings are expected to be in the range of $2.78 per share to $2.90 per share
