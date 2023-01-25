Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

Infographic: A snapshot of F5 Networks (FFIV) Q1 2023 earnings report

F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) has reported financial results for the first quarter of 2023, reporting a modest increase in revenues and lower net profit.

F5 Networks Q1 2023 earnings infographic

Net income for the first quarter, on a reported basis, was $72 million or $1.20 per share, compared to $94 million or $1.51 per share in the corresponding period of 2022. On an adjusted basis, earnings dropped 15% annually to $2.47 per share.

Meanwhile, total revenue grew 2% from the year-ago period to $700 million in the first three months of 2023, with global services revenue rising 5% and product revenue dropping 1%.

“We remain committed to maintaining double-digit nonGAAP earnings growth this year and on an annual basis going forward and we will continue to evaluate our cost base and take further action as needed to achieve this goal,” said F5’s CEO François Locoh-Donou.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Stocks you may like:

Apple (AAPL) Stock

Microsoft (MSFT) Stock

Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Most Popular

Earnings: Everything you need to know about General Dynamics (GD) Q4 results

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) reported higher earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 when the company also registered strong backlog growth. Net profit increased to $992 million

BA Earnings: Highlights of Boeing’s Q4 2022 financial results

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) on Wednesday announced financial results for the fourth of 2022, reporting a sharply narrower net loss, on an adjusted basis. Revenues grew 35%. Core earnings,

AT&T (T) Q4 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total operating revenues rose 0.8% year-over-year to $31.3 billion. Net loss attributable to common stock was $23.5 billion, or

Tags

CybersecurityIT services

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top