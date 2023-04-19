Categories Analysis, Earnings, Finance

Citizens Financial Group (CFG): Q1 2023 Earnings Summary

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) reported total revenue of $2.12 billion for the first quarter of 2023, which was up 29% year-over-year.

Net income available to common shareholders rose 23% to $488 million while EPS was up 8% to $1.00 compared to last year. Underlying EPS rose 3% to $1.10.

The company’s board of directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.42 per share, payable on May 17, 2023 to shareholders of record as of May 3, 2023.

