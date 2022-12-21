FedEx Corporation (FDX) Earnings: 2Q23 Key Numbers

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported total revenue of $22.8 billion for the second quarter of 2023, down 3% compared to the same period a year ago.
Net income decreased 25% to $788 million and EPS dropped 21% to $3.07. Adjusted EPS was $3.18.
For the full year of 2023, FedEx expects EPS of $12.50-13.50 before the MTM retirement plans accounting adjustments.
Prior performance
