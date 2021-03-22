Categories Earnings Calls, Industrials

FedEx Corporation (FDX) Q3 2021 Earnings Call

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) Q3 2021 earnings call dated Mar. 18, 2021

Corporate Participants:

Mickey Foster — Vice President of Investor Relations

Frederick W. Smith — Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Rajesh Subramaniam — President and Chief Operating Officer

Brie Carere — Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

Mike Lenz — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Henry J. Maier — FedEx Ground President and Chief Executive Officer

Donald F. Colleran — FedEx Express President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts:

Christian Wetherbee — Citigroup — Analyst

Ken Hoexter — Bank of America Merrill Lynch — Analyst

Allison Landry — Credit Suisse — Analyst

Jack Atkins — Stephens Inc. — Analyst

Jordan Alliger — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

Brandon Oglenski — Barclays Capital — Analyst

Amit Mehrotra — Deutsche Bank — Analyst

Thomas Wadewitz — UBS Securities LLC — Analyst

Duane Pfennigwerth — Evercore ISI — Analyst

Allison Poliniak — Wells Fargo Securities — Analyst

Scott Group — Wolfe Research, LLC — Analyst

_________

