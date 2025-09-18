Categories LATEST
FedEx Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript
FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 earnings today at 4:00 p.m. ET. In the prior quarter, the cargo giant’s adjusted earnings increased year-over-year.
On average, analysts following the company forecast adjusted earnings of $3.62 per share for the August quarter, on revenues of $21.66 billion. In the comparable quarter of fiscal 2025, it posted earnings of $3.60 per share and revenues of $21.58 billion.
Listen to FedEx’s Q1 2026 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
In the fourth quarter, adjusted earnings increased to $6.07 per share from $5.41 per share in the year-ago quarter. Unadjusted net income was $1.65 billion or $6.88 per share, compared to $1.47 billion or $5.94 per share last year. Revenues remained broadly unchanged at $22.2 billion in the fourth quarter.
