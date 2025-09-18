FedEx Q1 2026 earnings rise on higher revenues, beat estimates

Cargo giant FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) on Thursday reported higher revenues and adjusted earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Earnings also beat analysts’ estimates.

Adjusted earnings increased to $3.83 per share in Q1 from $3.60 per share in the year-ago quarter, exceeding Wall Street’s expectations. On a reported basis, net income was $824 million or $3.46 per share in the August quarter, compared to $794 billion or $3.21 per share in Q1 2025.

Revenues came in at $22.2 billion in the first quarter, compared to $21.58 billion in the same quarter a year ago. For fiscal 2026, the company expects revenues to grow 4-6% year-over-year. The guidance for unadjusted earnings per share for FY26 is $14.20 to $16.00, while adjusted earnings are expected to be in the range of $17.20 per share to $19.0 per share.

“Our strategic initiatives, paired with our unique operational data platform from moving 17 million packages through our network daily, position us well to serve our customers in any environment and to create long-term value for our stockholders,” said FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam.

