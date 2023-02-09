Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries
FR Earnings: Highlights of First Industrial Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 results
Industrial real estate company First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022, reporting higher revenues and a decline in earnings.
Net income available to First Industrial Realty Trust’s shareholders was $81.9 million or $0.62 per share in the fourth quarter, compared to $114.3 million or $0.87 per share a year earlier. The bottom line benefitted from a 19% increase in revenues to $145 million.
Read management/analysts’ comments on quarterly reports
“Our team is focused on building upon our excellent development track record of value creation through lease-up within our current pipeline,” said Johannson Yap, First Industrial’s chief investment officer.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
DIS Earnings: Walt Disney Company Q1 revenue up 8%, adj. earnings fall
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) announced first-quarter 2023 results Wednesday after regular trading hours, reporting a drop in adjusted earnings despite an increase in revenues. The Burbank-headquartered entertainment behemoth
YUM Earnings: Highlights of Yum Brands’ Q4 2022 financial results
Fast food chain Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) on Wednesday reported strong earnings and sales growth for the fourth quarter of 2022, when same-store sales increased by 6%. Total revenues
CVS Earnings: CVS Health Q4 2022 profit, revenue increase
CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) on Wednesday announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022, reporting a modest increase in adjusted earnings and a 10% revenue growth. Fourth-quarter revenues