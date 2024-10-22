GE Aerospace reports higher revenue and profit for Q3 2024

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) on Tuesday reported an increase in revenue and adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2024. The company also issued guidance for fiscal 2024.

Total revenues increased 6% year-over-year to $9.8 billion in the third quarter. Commercial Engines & Services revenue grew 8%, while revenues of Defense & Propulsion Technologies rose 2%.

Net income from continuing operations more than doubled year-over-year to $1.89 billion or $1.56 per share in the September quarter. Adjusted earnings advanced 25% from last year to $1.15 per share during the three months.

