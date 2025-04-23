Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
General Dynamics (GD) Q1 2025 profit jumps; revenue up 14%
Aerospace company General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) reported a sharp increase in earnings for the first quarter of 2025, reflecting a double-digit growth in revenues.
First-quarter revenue increased 14% year-over-year to $12.2 billion, with strong contributions from the Aerospace segment. The operating margin was 10.4%, up 70 basis points from the year-ago quarter.
Net income increased to $944 million or $3.66 per share in the March quarter from $799 million or $2.88 per share in the year-ago quarter.
“The Aerospace segment saw a significant increase in profitability, reflecting the manufacturing efficiencies associated with reaching higher levels of production on our new aircraft models,” said Phebe Novakovic, CEO of General Dynamics.
Prior Performance
