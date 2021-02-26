Categories Earnings Calls, Other Industries

General Motors Co (GM) Q4 2020 Earnings Call

General Motors Co  (NYSE: GM) Q4 2020 earnings call dated Feb. 10, 2021

Corporate Participants:

Rocky Gupta — Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer

Mary T. Barra — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Paul Jacobson — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Daniel E. Berce — Senior Vice President and President and Chief Executive Officer of GM Financial

Analysts:

Rod Lache — Wolfe Research — Analyst

Itay Michaeli — Citigroup — Analyst

Emmanuel Rosner — Deutsche Bank — Analyst

John Murphy — Bank of America — Analyst

Joseph Spak — RBC Capital Markets — Analyst

Adam Jonas — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Ryan Brinkman — J.P. Morgan — Analyst

Brian Johnson — Barclays — Analyst

Dan Levy — Credit Suisse — Analyst

Philippe Houchois — Jefferies — Analyst

Chris McNally — Evercore ISI — Analyst

Jairam Nathan — Daiwa — Analyst

_________

To read the full earnings call transcript, click here

Most Popular

Key highlights from Autodesk (ADSK) Q4 2021 earnings results

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) today reported its fourth quarter financial results for the period ended January 31, 2021. Net income for the fourth quarter was $911.3 million, or $4.10 per

Infographic: Beyond Meat (BYND) reports wider Q4 loss; Revenue up 4%

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), a specialist in plant-based meat substitutes, Thursday reported a wider loss for the fourth quarter, despite an increase in revenues. The numbers also missed the consensus

Virgin Galactic stock tanks on delayed test flight

Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results after the regular market hours on Thursday. The space tourism company reported zero revenue in the fourth quarter, compared to $529,000

Listen On

Tags

Auto Manufacturers

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top