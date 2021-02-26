General Motors Co (GM) Q4 2020 Earnings Call

General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) Q4 2020 earnings call dated Feb. 10, 2021
Corporate Participants:
Rocky Gupta — Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer
Mary T. Barra — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Paul Jacobson — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Daniel E. Berce — Senior Vice President and President and Chief Executive Officer of GM Financial
Analysts:
Rod Lache — Wolfe Research — Analyst
Itay Michaeli — Citigroup — Analyst
Emmanuel Rosner — Deutsche Bank — Analyst
John Murphy — Bank of America — Analyst
Joseph Spak — RBC Capital Markets — Analyst
Adam Jonas — Morgan Stanley — Analyst
Ryan Brinkman — J.P. Morgan — Analyst
Brian Johnson — Barclays — Analyst
Dan Levy — Credit Suisse — Analyst
Philippe Houchois — Jefferies — Analyst
Chris McNally — Evercore ISI — Analyst
Jairam Nathan — Daiwa — Analyst
_________
To read the full earnings call transcript, click here
Most Popular
Key highlights from Autodesk (ADSK) Q4 2021 earnings results
Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) today reported its fourth quarter financial results for the period ended January 31, 2021. Net income for the fourth quarter was $911.3 million, or $4.10 per
Infographic: Beyond Meat (BYND) reports wider Q4 loss; Revenue up 4%
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), a specialist in plant-based meat substitutes, Thursday reported a wider loss for the fourth quarter, despite an increase in revenues. The numbers also missed the consensus
Virgin Galactic stock tanks on delayed test flight
Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results after the regular market hours on Thursday. The space tourism company reported zero revenue in the fourth quarter, compared to $529,000